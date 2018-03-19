Blink-182 Announce Las Vegas Residency

What’s my age again? On the same day all these albums I loved in college are getting nostalgia tours, one of my most beloved bands from my early teenage years just announced a Las Vegas residency. That’s right, Blink-182 fans: You are old!

Mall-punk has after all become a form of classic rock, so it makes a certain sort of sense that Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Tom DeLonge Matt Skiba will be going the way of their TRL-era contemporaries Britney, Xtina, and J-Lo. Somehow, the logic behind this reminder of death’s inevitability doesn’t make it any less chilling.

The plan seems to be to lure wealthy former Warped Tour ticket-holders to Sin City for weekend getaways marked by gambling and musical toilet humor. Blink will play 16 dates in the Pearl Theater at the Palms comprising a series of eight two-night stands in May, June, October, and November. They’re calling it Kings Of The Weekend, named for a song on their 2016 album California. IMO they should have called it Built This Pool, but as we’ve already covered, sometimes cold-hard reason wins out.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, 3/23 at 10AM PT via blink182vegas.com. Below, watch a super-corny trailer and see the dates.

DATES:

05/26 Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater

05/27 Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater

06/08 Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater

06/09 Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater

06/15 Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater

06/16 Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater

06/23 Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater

06/24 Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater

10/26 Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater

10/27 Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater

11/02 Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater

11/03 Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater

11/09 Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater

11/10 Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater

11/16 Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater

11/17 Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater