Kanye West & Lil Pump – “I Love It” (Feat. Adele Givens) Video

Back when his career was starting, Kanye West was talking about wanting to go to the AVN Awards, the annual Oscars of porn. Instead, years later, he’s basically produced the Golden Globes of porn. Last night, Pornhub, the hugely popular porn streaming site, held its first annual Pornhub Awards in Los Angeles. The porn star Asa Akira hosted. And, as previously reported, Kanye West was the creative director. And now, in celebration of his hosting job, he’s got a new song and a completely ridiculous video, which premiered during the show.

On “I Love It,” West and the 18-year-old SoundCloud-rap star Lil Pump rap about having sex over a house-influenced beat. You could probably call it a sex-positive song, at least in that they’re both rapping about things that they like sexually. But you have probably already figured out whether you want to hear a Kanye West song that uses “you’re such a fuckin’ ho” as its hook. Adele Givens, the actress and comedian, talks shit on both the intro and the outro.

What people are really going to be talking about is the video. TMZ reports that the video was directed by Spike Jonze, the Oscar-winning auteur and music-video legend. (In the video’s credits, Jonze is merely listed as the executive producer.) In the clip, West and Lil Pump both wear goofy-ass getups that make them look like little kids, or like squished-up human trash cans. West makes silly faces. And both of them follow Givens down a bright and vaguely porny hallway. It his truly ridiculous, and you can watch it below.

Yeezy merch for the Pornhub Awards, which features painted images of porn stars like Abella Danger and Riley Reid, is now available.