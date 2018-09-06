It is now a well-known fact that Kanye West likes porn. He talked about it ten years ago on Ellen and just last month on Kimmel. He’s been rumored to play porn in the background during recording sessions, and now he’s being appointed to the position he probably deserves as Creative Director of tonight’s Pornhub Awards. The first annual show is taking place at the Belasco Theater in LA and can be streamed live on wegotlove.com at 11 pm EST. You can also watch it in VR.

According to TMZ, West and his creative house DONDA partnered with Creative Director Willo Perron for production and stage design. Apparently, West will also premiere a new song and Spike Jonze-directed video with Lil Pump called “I Love It.” Oh, and he’s styling all of the night’s performers — which include Teyana Taylor — in head-to-toe Yeezy gear. He also designed some dildo-looking statuettes. You can’t make this stuff up.

UPDATE: West performed “Hurry” with Teyana Taylor.