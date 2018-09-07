Preview Lana Del Rey & Jack Antonoff’s New Song “Mariners Apartment Complex”

Earlier this year, we got an inkling that Lana Del Rey might be working with inescapable superproducer Jack Antonoff when an Instagram Live video showed the two of them hanging out in what appeared to be a studio. Last month, Del Rey further hinted at a collaboration by posting a few photos of them together wearing matching suits. And now, it seems we’re about to get some actual music.

Today, Lana Del Rey took to Twitter to announce that she has “two end of summer jams” coming out next week. The first is apparently called “Mariners Apartment Complex,” and she’s already shared a preview of the song on Instagram. (She also tagged Jack Antonoff in the post.) Watch and listen to the teaser video below.