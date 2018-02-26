Lana Del Rey Appears To Be Working With Jack Antonoff

Jack Antonoff seems to have worked with pretty much every other big name in pop, so why not Lana Del Rey next? A recent Instagram Live session from Del Rey shows Antonoff in what looks like a studio, and of course now everyone is speculating as to whether or not they’re joining forces for new songs, which would presumably be included on the follow-up to last year’s Lust For Life. Here’s the clip:

Soon after, both Del Rey and Antonoff were spotted with Marina Diamandis of Marina And The Diamonds: