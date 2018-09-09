Elton John Pays Tribute To Mac Miller At Farewell Tour Kickoff

Elton John began his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour with a goodbye to a much younger artist. Performing in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Sir Elton dedicated “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” to Mac Miller, the Pittsburgh rapper who died Friday at age 26.

As USA Today reports, John’s dedication went like so:

I’d like to dedicate this song to Mac Miller. Unbelievably, 26 years of age, and passed away yesterday. It’s inconceivable that someone so young, and with so much talent, could do that. And I just would like to pass all of our love and best wishes to his loved ones, his family, his friends. And, Mac, wherever you are, I hope you’re happy now.

John is a noted rap fan who has expressed admiration for the likes of Young Thug and Tech N9ne and was involved in a rap battle in a recent Snickers commercial, so the tribute may not have been merely a result of performing in Miller’s home state. And based on his words, it sounds like he really appreciated Miller’s work. Check out footage of his dedication below.