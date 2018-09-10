Last year, the Halifax punk band Booji Boys came out with a ridiculously fun and catch album called Weekend Rocker. Now, they’re following it up with a six-song 7″ EP with the frankly hilarious title Unknown Pleathers. The band might be named after a Devo reference, but on the new EP, they play with absolutely none of that band’s stiff precision. Instead, they’re raw and loose and sloppy, to the point where you might not catch a single word they’re saying. The EP is a frenzied and chaotic good time, and you can hear it below.

<a href="http://boojiboysfuneral.bandcamp.com/album/unknown-pleathers" target="_blank">Unknown Pleathers by Booji Boys</a>

The Unknown Pleathers EP is out now on Sewercide Records.