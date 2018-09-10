Paul McCartney – “Fuh You” Video

Last week, Paul McCartney released a new solo album, Egypt Station, and today the Beatle has shared a music video for its early single “Fuh You.”

The video, which was shot in black-and-white, follows a boy after he drops off his seemingly new girlfriend at her parent’s house. The mom clearly does not approve, but he can’t keep a smile off his face as he walks through British streets, and that walk eventually turns into dance. They’re a little young, so it’s sort of weird to watch if you’re filling in the blank with “fuck,” but a little more sweet if you want to go with the more G-rated interpretation of “for.” Cute!

Watch below.

Egypt Station is out now via Capitol.