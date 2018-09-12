Liars – “Total 3 Part Saga” & Tropical Fuck Storm – “The Happiest Guy Around”

Two weeks ago, Angus Andrew’s newly solo project Liars announced the forthcoming album Titles With The Word Fountain and shared its lead track “Murdrum.” The avant-punk veteran is back today with a bit of a sidestep from that album rollout: a single for Brooklyn label Famous Class’ LAMC (Less Artists More Condos) series honoring the late Ariel Panero, a co-founder of the label. The series pairs an established musician on the A-side with one of the musician’s favorite new artists on the B-side — in this case Liars’ new “Total 3 Part Saga” backed by an emerging band with an awesome name, Tropical Fuck Storm.

“Total 3 Part Saga” is another one of Andrew’s experimental noise spells. It buzzes and clunks and crashes to the refrain, “It’s been a while,” which grows more ominous with each repetition. Via email, Andrew explained:

“Total 3 Part Saga” was written specifically for this 7inch release. Unlike an album track, I wanted it to function in a self-contained way, where the listener is moved from beginning, middle to end, cyclically. The subject matter therefore is death, life and rebirth.

Andrew chose fellow Aussies Tropical Fuck Storm to join him on the LAMC release. Their single “The Happiest Guy Around” is a spaced-out strut that twists all over the place while Gareth Liddiard sings about monkeys with coconuts, porcupines, and vendettas.

Listen to both tracks below and check out Liars’ homeland tour dates below.

<a href="http://famousclass.bandcamp.com/album/lamc-18" target="_blank">LAMC #18 by Liars / Tropical Fuck Storm</a>

TOUR DATES:

09/27 Melbourne, Australia @ The Curtain

09/28 Melbourne, Australia @ ACMI Late Nights

09/29 Surry Hills, Australia @ Oxford Art Factory

09/30 Wollongong, Australia @ Yours & Owls Festival

The Liars / Tropical Fuck Storm 7″ is out 9/28 via Famous Class Records. Pre-order it here.