Liars – “Murdrum”

Last year, the avant-garde group Liars became a solo project with only Angus Andrew left standing. He released TFCF and followed it up with the score to the film 1/1, the band’s last recordings with Aaron Hemphill. Today Andrew is back with news of TFCF’s proper follow-up, Titles With The Word Fountain.

Like the album title, the cover art expands on its predecessor’s: The lone bride has multiplied. The album announcement comes with lead single “Murdrum.” Unrelenting cymbals clang over Andrew’s quivering falsetto throughout. His words are hard to make out.

Titles With The Word Fountain was recorded during the same sessions as TFCF. Andrew sees the album as “a sequel. I chose the songs that appear on TFCF based on how well they addressed the trauma of a failed creative relationship, whereas the material on Titles With The Word Fountain is more playful despite revolving around the same sentiments.” His statement continues, “There was a lot of pressure in producing TFCF as it was guaranteed to be framed by the lack of band members. With Titles With The Word Fountain I felt stripped of that burden and more free to include work that could be construed as unclear or abstract.”

Listen to “Murdrum” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “97 Tears”

02 “Face In Ski Mask Bodies To The Wind”

03 “Murdrum”

04 “Pure Context”

05 “Double Elegy”

06 “Left’s Got Power Right Hasn’t”

07 “Past Future Split”

08 “P/A\M”

09 “Fantail Creeps”

10 “Perky Cut”

11 “Feed The Truth”

12 “Gawking At The Accident”

13 “Absence Blooms”

14 “Extracts From The Seated Sequence”

15 “On Giving Up”

16 “Sound Of Burning Rubbish”

17 “A Kind Of Stopwatch”

18 “No Help Pamphlet” (The Alpha Ceti Orchestra Remix) **

**The digital version of Titles With The Word Fountain includes a remix of “No Help Pamphlet.” The original version appears on TFCF.

Titles With The World Fountain is out 9/21 digitally and on cassette via Mute. The vinyl comes out 11/2. Pre-order it here.