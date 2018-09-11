The Spirit Of The Beehive – “hypnic jerks”

The Philadelphia crew the Spirit Of The Beehive are releasing a new album, Hypnic Jerks, at the end of the week. We’ve heard two tracks from it already, “can i receive the contact?” and “d.o.u.b.l.e.u.r.o.n.g.,” and today they’re sharing the record’s title track.

It’s one of the sharpest the band’s ever put out, a jittery forward momentum carrying it from beginning to end, impressive for a band that usually eschews traditional structure. There’s plenty of weirdness on the margins here, from stuttering vocal loops to watery synths, but the core of the track is sticky. “I’m slipping away to call collect, sir/ My quarters are set aside/ Not a payphone in this realm could dial out to a landline.”

Listen via Post Trash below.

TOUR DATES (w/ Pile):

10/02 Easthampton, MA @ The Flywheel

10/03 Rochester, NY @ Small World Books

10/04 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

10/05 Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

10/06 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

10/07 St. Louis, MO @ Duck Room at Blueberry Hill

10/09 Denton, TX @ Dan’s Silverleaf

10/10 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

10/11 New Orleans, LA @Gasa Gasa

10/12 Nashville, TN @ The East Room

10/13 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Purgatory

10/14 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

10/16 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter

10/17 Washington, DC @ DC9

10/18 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

10/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

10/25 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

Hypnic Jerks is out 9/14 via Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.