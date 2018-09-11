The Spirit Of The Beehive – “hypnic jerks”

The Philadelphia crew the Spirit Of The Beehive are releasing a new album, Hypnic Jerks, at the end of the week. We’ve heard two tracks from it already, “can i receive the contact?” and “d.o.u.b.l.e.u.r.o.n.g.,” and today they’re sharing the record’s title track.
It’s one of the sharpest the band’s ever put out, a jittery forward momentum carrying it from beginning to end, impressive for a band that usually eschews traditional structure. There’s plenty of weirdness on the margins here, from stuttering vocal loops to watery synths, but the core of the track is sticky. “I’m slipping away to call collect, sir/ My quarters are set aside/ Not a payphone in this realm could dial out to a landline.”
Listen via Post Trash below.
TOUR DATES (w/ Pile):
10/02 Easthampton, MA @ The Flywheel
10/03 Rochester, NY @ Small World Books
10/04 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
10/05 Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
10/06 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
10/07 St. Louis, MO @ Duck Room at Blueberry Hill
10/09 Denton, TX @ Dan’s Silverleaf
10/10 Austin, TX @ Barracuda
10/11 New Orleans, LA @Gasa Gasa
10/12 Nashville, TN @ The East Room
10/13 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Purgatory
10/14 Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
10/16 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter
10/17 Washington, DC @ DC9
10/18 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
10/19 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus
10/25 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
Hypnic Jerks is out 9/14 via Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.