We last heard from Brooklyn-based indie experimentalists Buke & Gase in 2017, when they released an EP called Arone vs. Aron. The EP broke the silence following their last proper full-length, 2013’s General Dome. Another project seems to be on the way, and they’re not wasting any time. Yesterday, the duo returned with “No Land.” Today, they share another new track, “Pink Boots,” along with its music video.

Guitars twitch along with the video’s humanlike CGI characters. The song sounds like it’s perpetually caving in on itself. It sounds like a tape playing backwards. Arone Dyer’s words morph into subliminal messages, carving out lyrics like, “Homeland insecurity strapped to their inseams.”

Watch and listen below, where you can also see Buke & Gase’s newly announced tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

10/03 – Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

10/04 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios w/ Shellac

10/05 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios w/ Shellac

10/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Tractor Tavern w/ Shellac

10/07 – Seattle, WA @ The Tractor Tavern w/ Shellac

10/08 – Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall w/ Shellac

10/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall w/ Shellac

10/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall w/ Shellac

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom w/ Shellac

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom w/ Shellac