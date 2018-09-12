Watch John Lydon Voice Meat Sweats The Mutant Pig Celebrity Chef In New Ninja Turtles Cartoon

John Lydon’s newest job is as a cast member in Nickelodeon’s new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles show Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The Sex Pistol and Public Image Ltd. frontman voices a character known as Meat Sweats, who was a mean celebrity chef in the style of Gordon Ramsay but got bit by a mosquito and now lives as a crazed mutant pig who lives in the sewers of New York City.

The new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle series starts airing next week (9/17), but Billboard has an early clip from it that features Lydon’s celebrity chef character. Watch him voice Meat Sweats below.