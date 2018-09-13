Al Green – “Before The Next Teardrop Falls” (Freddy Fender Cover)

Al Green is one of the greatest singers in the entire history of American popular music, and he still preaches and sings regularly at his Memphis church. But Green hasn’t released any music since 2008, when he teamed up with producers ?uestlove and James Poyser for the album Lay It Down. But this morning, he’s got a new song for us.

Green’s new track “Before The Next Teardrop Falls” is a cover of a song that the Mexican-American country-pop star Freddy Fender took to #1 in 1975. The original was bilingual, but Green sings the whole song in English, and he’s translated it completely into his own classic, heart-wringing ’70s soul style. The Reverend Charles Hodges, the organ player who played on most of Green’s classics, returns for this one, and it’s his first time playing on an Al Green song since the ’80s.

“Before The Next Teardrop Falls” is part of Amazon Music’s Produced By series, a set of songs that unites a single producer with a group of singers. Like Margo Price’s “Leftovers,” this one is a product of the old-school-minded Memphis producer Matt Ross-Sprang, who is presumably very amped that he got a chance to work with this particular legend. Check it out below, via NPR.