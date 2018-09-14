YG Goes After Tekashi 6ix9ine In His “Bulletproof” Video

“I ain’t with the pink-haired Blood shit.” That was YG on “Suu Whoop,” a hard-as-hell single that he released earlier this year. Most of us thought that line was a shot at Tekasi 6ix9ine, the surging New York rapper and convicted sex offender. Both YG and 6ix9ine claim to be members of the Bloods, but that doesn’t mean that they’re friends. And YG basically made the beef official today, dedicating the first scene of his new “Bulletproof” video to 6ix9ine character assassination.

As the video begins, before the song starts, it goes the old-school rap-beef route of casting an actor to give a deeply unflattering portrayal of 6ix9ine. In the clip, a cowering 6ix9ine manqué checks into prison, where all the other inmates get disgusted and angry with him. It also includes the word “pedophile” onscreen with a rainbow — presumably a reference to 6ix9ine’s hair, not any kind of homophobic thing.

The rest of the “Bulletproof” video, which Austin Simkins directed, is standard rap-video stuff, with fancy cars and rottweiler. The song, a collaboration with fellow West Coast headknocker Jay 305, is one of the hardest on YG’s new album Stay Dangerous. Check it out below.

Stay Dangerous is out now on Def Jam.