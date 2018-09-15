Personally, I think Frank Ocean’s part on Travis Scott’s “Carousel” sounds amazing, but yesterday it looked like Ocean felt otherwise. Reporting that Ocean’s lawyers sent Scott a cease-and-desist letter that over the Astroworld track, TMZ indicated that Ocean was angry Scott had manipulated his vocals and was seeking to get them removed from the album. Now, as Miss Info points out, Ocean has taken to Tumblr to clarify the situation somewhat.

Here’s what he wrote:

I THINK THE SONG SOUNDS COOL, I DID IT IN LIKE 20 MINUTES AND THE MIX SOUNDS THE WAY TRAVIS WANTED IT TO SOUND FOR HIS RECORD. I ALSO APPROVED IT BEFORE IT CAME OUT SO THE CEASE AND DESIST WASN’T ABOUT 🔊 IT WAS ABOUT 🏳️‍🌈. ME AND TRAVIS RESOLVED IT AMONGST OURSELVES WEEKS AGO. 💖

So it sounds like there was some kind of legal action but it was related to gay pride? Perhaps it had to do with Scott removing transgender model Amanda Lepore from his album cover? The cause of the conflict remains unclear, but in any case, it looks like “Carousel” will remain intact, thank God. After his message, Ocean also posted a cool sunglasses pic that happens to be in the shape of an album cover, but don’t get your hopes up.

Scott also chimed in on Instagram, calling Ocean “someone I call family and always will. Has taught me a ton. And a true inspiration in an out of the Stu.” So it sounds like relations between Lonny Breaux and Jacques Webster are peaceful after all.