Majetic – “Bloodbrunch” Video

In a couple months, Justin Majetich will release his first album as Majetic, after previously going by the name CARE and releasing a memorable two-part album known as LUV IN THE RUINS. His new one is called Club Dread, and it takes its cues from dance music and those late-night hours that feel fleeting but can contain so much. We’ve heard one song from the album already, “Horseback,” and today he’s sharing another one, “Bloodbrunch.”

It’s a fractured, squelching track that takes this generation’s favored social meal, brunch, and turns it into something that sounds more like a nightmare. Majetich manipulates his voice throughout, against beats that turn from sickly to sugar sweet on a dime. “Underneath that underground/ There’s a darkness you can’t breach,” he sings. “But you can feel it bleed through everything/ From the ku-klux-klubs to the colonies.”

The song comes attached to a video directed by Mood Killer that’s filled with latex and frantic imagery. Watch and listen below.

Club Dread is out 11/2 via Winspear. Pre-order it here. Majetic is playing an album release show on 11/1 in Brooklyn at Trans Pecos.