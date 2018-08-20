Majetic (fka CARE) – “Horseback” Video

Back at the tail-end of 2016 and the very beginning of 2017, Justin Majetich released an ambitious two-part album called LUV IN THE RUINS under the name CARE. The Queens-based, Midwest-bred musician has adopted a new moniker for his next album: Majetic, a play on his last name that’s meant to highlight the more singular nature of the project. His new album, Club Dread, abandons none of the complex compositions, which play out like an imposing piece of gothic architecture, though it does present them in a more compact style.

Lead single “Horseback” is a bleary, paranoid dance track punctuated by elegant strings and a scrunched-up sense of atmosphere. “What I will become is not your nightmare/ Fuck off inside that perfect head/ Of Milk and Kisses,” Majetich sings in his cavernous growl. “Kill the lights/ They’re comin’ in/ The kitchen window/ While you sleep.” It descends into a pulsating strobe-lite breakdown, a mood that is matched by its frenetic video accompaniment, made up of quick cuts and ultra-close-ups that suggest a violent end.

Listen and watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Chewing Tabs”

02 “Bloodbrunch”

03 “Phantom Life”

04 “Covert Arms”

05 “Lead Halo”

06 “Rosemilk”

07 “Simple Blade”

08 “Horseback”

09 “Tender Ums”

10 “Club Dread”

Club Dread is out 11/2 via Winspear. Pre-order it here. Majetic is playing an album release show on 11/1 in Brooklyn at Trans Pecos.