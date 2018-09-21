Stream Brockhampton’s New Album Iridescence

A lot’s happened to the self-proclaimed rap boy band Brockhampton since the release of their Saturation album trilogy last year. There’s been new music, sure, in the form of a trio of summer singles, and there’s been delayed promises of a new album, once called Puppy and later called The Best Years Of Our Lives. And there’s also been the looming cloud of former member Ameer Vann’s sexual misconduct allegations, which led to him being kicked out of the band. That’s a process they’re planning on unpacking at least a bit in a documentary, The Longest Summer In America, which is being screened in select cities this week, right in time for the release of their brand-new album, Iridescence, which is out now.

Brockhampton say that Iridescence is the first installment of another trilogy, called The Best Years Of Our Lives. The band told BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac that they recorded the album from scratch over 10 days at London’s famed Abbey Road Studios. “The way we like to make music is we’ll announce a project when there are zero songs, and then we take that pressure and try to make an album really fast,” Kevin Abstract said during the interview.

So Iridescence is pretty fresh. It features one track we heard a bit ago, “Tonya,” which the band debuted on late-night TV, and another, “J’ouvert,” which they shared a few hours before the album’s official release, and now you can hear Iridescence in full below.

Iridescence is out now.