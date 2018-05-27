Brockhampton Kick Out Ameer Vann Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Earlier this month, Brockhampton’s Ameer Vann was accused of sexual manipulation and abuse. Multiple women released statements on Twitter about Vann’s history of misconduct, which includes cheating and having sexual relations with minors. Today Brockhampton announced that they have kicked Vann out of the group.

They tweeted, “Ameer is no longer in Brockhampton. We want to sincerely apologize to the victims affected by Ameer’s actions. We were lied to, and we’re sorry for not speaking up sooner.” The statement goes on to say that the rest of their US tour has been cancelled to give them time to “regroup.”

Brockhampton performed without Vann yesterday at Boston Calling. The group remained silent during Vann’s verses, as footage from the set shows.

Before being kicked out, Vann denied criminal wrongdoing, but admitted that he had “fucked up and disrespected [his] partners.” Brockhampton frontman Kevin Abstract responded to the allegations last week. “I don’t agree with anything Ameer has admitted to and I’ve talked with him about that and I’ve talked with a bunch of people. He’s been getting help over the past year, and you can listen to the music,” he said in his Instagram Live broadcast. “I’ve never seen Ameer hurt anyone. And I also want people to know that we hold each other accountable for anything, any mistake.” Abstract also mentioned that Brockhampton’s forthcoming Puppy would probably be pushed back from its scheduled June release date.