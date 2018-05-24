Last week, Brockhampton member Ameer Vann was accused of sexual misconduct, manipulation, and abuse. Vann denied any criminal wrongdoing, but admitted that he had “been in relationships where I’ve fucked up and disrespected my partners.”

Kevin Abstract, the ringleader of the group, took to his Instagram Live last night (via High Snobiety) and addressed the accusations against Vann and noted that Brockhampton’s forthcoming RCA debut, Puppy, was probably going to be pushed back from its scheduled June release date.

“I don’t agree with anything Ameer has admitted to and I’ve talked with him about that and I’ve talked with a bunch of people,” he said in the video. “He’s been getting help over the past year, and you can listen to the music.”

“We’re probably gonna push the album back but I still want a single to come out next month,” he continued. “Having to deal with, like, family problems in front of the world is very difficult. And I’m sorry if, like, this isn’t enough. Anyway, this is really awkward. It’s heavy. And I also understand if you’re mad and completely over it because I should have said something, I shouldn’t have been quiet for so long.”

“I just want people to know that, like, I’ve never… seen Ameer hurt anyone,” he went on to say. “And I also want people to know that we hold each other accountable for anything, any mistake.”