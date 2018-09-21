Miss World – “Don’t U Wanna Be Me Sometime?” Video

London garage rocker Natalie Chahal has got herself a pretty good gimmick going as Miss World, a more-superficial-than-meets-the-eye persona informed by Instagram and reality TV. We were big fans of “Carb Yr Enthusiasm,” the gluten-free lead single from her upcoming debut album Keeping Up With Miss World. It’s only a week away now, and today she returns with a fun self-directed video for “Don’t U Wanna Be Me Sometime?”

On YouTube, she explains:

I was trying to recreate the Clueless TV show theme song. I was thinking about what it means to be an ‘it-girl’ at this exact point in time. There are some undoubtable ‘it girls’ out there right now, Hadid sisters, Jenners, Kardashians — but social media gives us this hope that even us mere mortals could achieve this status within the walls of our microcosmic feeds. For the video I wanted to go to the hottest selfie spot in LA, recreate this months most trending outfit, the Kim K custom Yeezy neon pink dress, and be ridiculous and unapologetically take photos amongst all the other people hustling for similar content. My outfit was found in the kids section of a thrift store and cost around $5 total.

How did this ignoble quest play out? Find out below, where you can also find the previously released “Buy Me Dinner” video.

Keeping Up With Miss World is out 9/28 on PNKSLM. Pre-order it here.