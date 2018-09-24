Frog Eyes – “The Idiot’s Idiotic Storm”

Frog Eyes, the long-running Vancouver indie-rock band led by Carey Mercer, have finally called it a day. They released their final studio album, Violet Psalms, in May, and they played their final show less than two months later at the Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles on 7/3. But fortunately, before they say goodbye for good, Frog Eyes are giving us one final parting gift: a live record.

That final show was captured on tape with some help from the venue and engineer Gabriel Nardin. And this Friday, Frog Eyes are releasing Live At The Moroccan Lounge exclusively on Bandcamp, where 85% of the revenue will go directly to the band. In a press release, Mercer writes that it’s “one of the records I am most proud of, as it’s proof that we were at times a great live band, and in the end that’s one of the things to aspire to, to be out in the real world (in real time).”

Live At The Moroccan Lounge, according to Mercer, is a “definitive” document of Frog Eyes. “I broke some strings, so only 45 minutes of the set was captured,” he says, “which breaks down to 40-ish minutes of music and a few minutes of banter, or dialogue, which I implore the listener to delete after a few runs through, and keep only the music, as it’s music that brings us together.”

Along with a 15-track discography-spanning set, the record will come with a personal essay that describes the night of the concert, a photo, and a bonus studio track, “The Idiot’s Idiotic Storm.” Mercer describes it as “a song we took off of Violet Psalms, as I felt it was a bit too ‘on the nose’ towards the particulars of our times, as people say.” Listen below, along with the rest of Live At The Moroccan Lounge, and see if you can guess what it’s about!

The self-released Frog Eyes, Live At The Moroccan Lounge is out 9/28 via Bandcamp.