Beastie Boys Announce Book Tour

Next month, the Beastie Boys Book will be released. It’s a memoir compiled by Ad-Rock and Mike D, with contributions from a ton of notable people, and it features rare photos and original illustrations, a cookbook, a map of the Beastie Boys’ New York, playlists, and much more than you’d typically expect to find in your run-of-the-mill memoir.

It’s just been announced that Ad-Rock and Mike D will go on a book tour in support of it around the time it’s released. The Beastie Boys Book: Live & Direct tour will take place over six nights in four different cities, and each event will have readings and conversations from/between the Beastie Boys and a guest moderator, Q&A sessions, a live score from Mix Master Mike, and a new Beastie Boys exhibit.

Each ticket for the tour comes with a physical copy of the book, which you’ll get when you enter the venue. Tickets go on sale 9/28 at 10AM local time. More info can be found here, and the dates are below.

10/29 New York, NY @ Town Hall

10/30 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

11/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Montalban Theatre

11/04 Los Angeles, CA @ Montalban Theatre

11/05 San Francisco, CA @ City Arts & Lectures At Nourse Theater

11/30 London, UK @ EartH