Earlier this year, the surviving Beastie Boys said that the memoir they’ve been working on since at least 2013 would finally be coming out this year. Well, now it’s official: the Beastie Boys Book will be out on 10/30. It’s described as “a panoramic experience that tells the story of the Beastie Boys, a book as unique as the band itself.” It was compiled by Ad-Rock and Mike D, and it features contributions from Amy Poehler, Colson Whitehead, Spike Jonze, Wes Anderson, Luc Sante.

In addition to the historical details that a memoir typically provides, the Beastie Boys Book also contains rare photos and original illustrations, a cookbook by Roy Choi, a graphic novel, a map of New York as the Beastie Boys knew it, mixtape playlists, and more. It clocks in at 592 pages in its hardcover edition.

“I’m not sure if you remember, but a while ago we said we were gonna write a book about our band. Well, it’s almost done and it’s coming out soon,” the Boys said in a tweet. “This is what it’s gonna look like. Kinda nice, right?”

