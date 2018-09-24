Krill called it quits back in 2015, but the beloved Boston-bred band is getting back together for one night to say goodbye to LVL UP, who announced they were breaking up earlier this year and have been on a farewell tour over the last couple weeks.

It’s just been announced (via Brooklyn Vegan) that Krill will open up for LVL UP at their final show at Bowery Ballroom this Friday (9/28). The show’s been sold out for a bit, but some extra tickets will go on sale at noon EST today.

Krill’s last album, A Distant Fist Unclenching, came out in 2015. They followed that up with a posthumous self-titled EP.

LVL UP’s released their last album, Return To Love, in 2016. They have two more shows in New York City in addition to the Bowery Ballroom one. They’ll be performing at Baby’s All Right this Thursday (9/27), and have two gigs: Poppies will open the early one (tickets still available) and Slight will open the later one (which is sold out).