Unknown Mortal Orchestra – “Hanoi 6″

Earlier this year, Unknown Mortal Orchestra released a new album, Sex & Food. The band’s Ruban Nielson, Jake Portrait, and Kody Nelson recorded parts of the album at Phu Sa Studios in Hanoi, Vietnam, and while there they also recorded an instrumental album. That album is coming out next month — it’s called IC-01 Hanoi.
The album features local musician Minh Nguyen and the Nielson’s father, Chris, and a press release notes that takes inspiration from jazz, krautrock, and avant-garde music. Today, they’re sharing a selection from the album, which comes in as “Hanoi 6,” and it’s a hypnotic blend of horns and gently shifting undercurrent.
Listen to it below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Hanoi 1″
02 “Hanoi 2″
03 “Hanoi 3″
04 “Hanoi 4″
05 “Hanoi 5″
06 “Hanoi 6″
07 “Hanoi 7″
IC-01 Hanoi is out 10/26 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.