Unknown Mortal Orchestra – “Hanoi 6″

Earlier this year, Unknown Mortal Orchestra released a new album, Sex & Food. The band’s Ruban Nielson, Jake Portrait, and Kody Nelson recorded parts of the album at Phu Sa Studios in Hanoi, Vietnam, and while there they also recorded an instrumental album. That album is coming out next month — it’s called IC-01 Hanoi.

The album features local musician Minh Nguyen and the Nielson’s father, Chris, and a press release notes that takes inspiration from jazz, krautrock, and avant-garde music. Today, they’re sharing a selection from the album, which comes in as “Hanoi 6,” and it’s a hypnotic blend of horns and gently shifting undercurrent.

Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hanoi 1″

02 “Hanoi 2″

03 “Hanoi 3″

04 “Hanoi 4″

05 “Hanoi 5″

06 “Hanoi 6″

07 “Hanoi 7″

TOUR DATES:

09/25 Kuala Lumpur, MY @ The Bee

09/26 Jakarta, ID @ Empirica

10/04 Guadalajara, Mexico @ C3 Stage

10/06 Lomas Atlas, Mexico @ Festival Hipnosis – Deportivo Lomas Atlas

10/26 Madrid, ES @ Sala Mon

10/27 Bilbao, ES @ BIME Live

10/29 Porto, PT @ Hard Club

10/30 Lisbon, PT @ Aula Magna

11/01 Clermont-Ferrand, FR @ La Cooperative de Mai

11/02 Antwerp, BE @ Filter Festival

11/03 Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival Paris

11/04 Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom Frankfurt

11/06 Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

11/07 Stockholm, SE @ Kagelbanan

11/08 Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

11/09 Bergen, NO @ Landmark

11/11 Groningen, NL @ Oosterpoort

11/13 Vienna, AT @ Flex

11/14 Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

11/15 Vevey, CH @ Rocking Chair

11/16 Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

11/17 Leipzig, DE @ Trascentury Update No. 3 Festival

11/19 Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

11/21 London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

11/22 Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

11/23 Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill

11/25 Dublin, Ireland @ The Academy

11/26 Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

01/12 Christchurch, NZ @ Hagley Park

01/14 Queenstown, NZ @ John Davies Oval

01/19 Auckland, NZ @ Western Springs

IC-01 Hanoi is out 10/26 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.