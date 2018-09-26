Lorely Rodriguez, the mastermind behind the reflective, bilingual pop project Empress Of, is finally about to follow up her great 2015 debut Me with a new album. It’s sequel Us is arriving in a little under a month, and we’ve already heard two songs from it, “Trust Me Baby” and official lead single “When I’m With Him.”

Today, she’s shared a third. “Love For Me” is another electro-pop gem powered by plush synth tones, Rodriguez’s unshowy yet powerful vocals, and the titular, catchy-as-hell chorus. “You say that you miss me,” she sings. “I wanna know if you got love for me.” On Twitter, Rodriguez says this one is co-produced by DJDS. Listen below.

Us is out 10/19 via Terrible.