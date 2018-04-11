Empress Of – “Trust Me Baby” & “In Dreams”

Lorely Rodriguez released Me, her debut album of inward-looking electro-pop under the name Empress Of, back in 2015. Since then, she’s collaborated with other left-field dance producers like Darkstar, Pional, Blood Orange, and DJDS, and last year, she shared a new single of her own called “Go To Hell.”

Now, finally, she’s back with two new songs, “Trust Me Baby” and “In Dreams.” Both tracks are bilingual, sung in both Spanish and English. And while Rodriguez Rodriguez wrote, performed, produced, recorded, and engineered every song on Me herself, she co-produced “Trust Me Baby” with fellow LA producer Cole MGN.

Listen to both songs below and pray their existence means that a new Empress Of album is on the way.