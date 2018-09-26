Mick Jenkins – “Elephant In The Room”

Mick Jenkins put the world on notice last month with the fiery “Bruce Banner” and then followed that up with the dreamy, inviting funk-rap of “What Am I To Do?” Today, as the as-yet-undisclosed release date of his upcoming sophomore album Pieces Of A Man draws nearer, the sharp and introspective Chicago rapper has shared another new track. “Elephant In The Room” finds Jenkins finessing an unconventional flow over an eerie synthetic beat from producers Martin $ky and THEMpeople; listen to it below.

Pieces Of A Man is out sometime this fall on Cinematic.