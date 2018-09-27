John Prine – “Summer’s End” Video

John Prine released his first album in 13 years, The Tree Of Forgiveness, back in April. Today, we see the music video for the album’s heartfelt standout track, “Summer’s End.” Prine sings of seasons changing and love’s consistent power. In the new video, that narrative follows a little girl and her grandfather after the death of the girl’s mother.

Directed by Kerrin Sheldon and Elaine McMillion Sheldon, the video flashes between past and present, the care of her mother and grandfather. There’s a shot of the girl and her grandfather watching the news— the screen reads, “Opioid overdoses skyrocket.” They visit the mother’s grave in between memories of birthdays and bedtimes. Watch below.

The Tree Of Forgiveness is out now.