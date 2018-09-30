Lana Del Rey To Kanye West: Your Support Of Trump Is A Loss For The Culture

Today, Lana Del Rey joined the ranks of celebrities denouncing Kanye West’s support of Trump. Kanye posted a selfie wearing a red MAGA hat to Instagram, after wearing it on SNL last night. The caption reads, “This represents good and America becoming whole again.”

Lana responded in a comment: “Trump becoming our president was a loss for the country but your support of him is a loss for the culture. I can only assume you relate to his personality on some level. Delusions of grandeur, extreme issues with narcissism.”

She continues, “If you think it’s alright to support someone who believes it’s OK to grab a woman by the pussy just because he’s famous-then you need an intervention as much as he does.” Lana performed at Kanye and Kim Kardashian’s wedding in 2014. See Kanye’s post and read Lana’s comment below.