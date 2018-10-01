Stream Titus Andronicus’ New Home Alone On Halloween EP

Kero Kero Bonito aren’t the only cult-beloved underground band surprise-releasing new material today. The Brooklyn DIY punk bar band Titus Andronicus have a new Halloween-themed EP out today, just in time for October.
The EP’s called Home Alone On Halloween. It leads off with the nine-minute title track, a somewhat goofy choogle featuring vocals from Titus member Matt “Money” Miller. Next up is the five-minute early Bob Dylan cover “Only A Hobo,” performed with a post-Pogues howl more in keeping with A Productive Cough-era Patrick Stickles. And the tracklist rounds out with a nearly 17-minute multi-part epic “A Letter Home.”
Given that the cover art is an orange and black photonegative version of the A Productive Cough cover art, and Titus recently shared the outtakes collection A Reductive Scoff, it seems like we’re witnessing a clearing of the vaults for the Productive Cough era. On to the next one?
Listen to the full Home Alone On Halloween EP below.
Home Alone On Halloween is out now on Merge. Purchase it here. Notably, it’s catalog number MRG666:
— Merge Records (@mergerecords) October 1, 2018