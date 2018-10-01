Stream Titus Andronicus’ New Home Alone On Halloween EP

Kero Kero Bonito aren’t the only cult-beloved underground band surprise-releasing new material today. The Brooklyn DIY punk bar band Titus Andronicus have a new Halloween-themed EP out today, just in time for October.

The EP’s called Home Alone On Halloween. It leads off with the nine-minute title track, a somewhat goofy choogle featuring vocals from Titus member Matt “Money” Miller. Next up is the five-minute early Bob Dylan cover “Only A Hobo,” performed with a post-Pogues howl more in keeping with A Productive Cough-era Patrick Stickles. And the tracklist rounds out with a nearly 17-minute multi-part epic “A Letter Home.”

Given that the cover art is an orange and black photonegative version of the A Productive Cough cover art, and Titus recently shared the outtakes collection A Reductive Scoff, it seems like we’re witnessing a clearing of the vaults for the Productive Cough era. On to the next one?

Listen to the full Home Alone On Halloween EP below.

<a href="http://titusandronicus.bandcamp.com/album/home-alone-on-halloween" target="_blank">Home Alone on Halloween by Titus Andronicus</a>

Home Alone On Halloween is out now on Merge. Purchase it here. Notably, it’s catalog number MRG666: