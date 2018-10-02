Death Valley Girls – “(One Less Thing) Before I Die” Video

Death Valley Girls’ new full-length Darkness Rains comes out this Friday. Back in August, the LA band shared its lead single “Disaster (Is What We’re After)” along with a Kansas Bowling-directed music video in which Iggy Pop recreated the short film “Andy Warhol Eating A Hamburger.” Since then they’ve released “More Dead” and “Street Justice,” and today we’re getting one final advance single, “(One Less Thing) Before I Die.”

The track comes with another music video directed by Bowling that makes the band’s charged, scuzzy rock just a little more playfully insane. Death Valley Girls aren’t flat-Earthers, but the band went out into the desert to chronicle limo driver, daredevil, and conspiracy theorist Mad Mike Hughes’ attempts to launch himself into space to prove that the Earth is flat. In between the more investigative shots, they bring dead fish to a grave and flatten out shards of a model Earth. At the end, Bowling unbuttons her dress, rubs the fish on her chest, sniffs it, and then pretends to die.

A note from the band’s Bonnie Bloomington:

We heard of this guy that wanted to shoot himself into the sky in a home made, steam- powered rocket ship to prove that the Earth was flat. Kansas Bowling asked us if we wanted to go film the launch. At first we thought we didn’t care at all about flat earthers, or the flat earth theory, but then we met Mad Mike Hughes. Mad Mike is an amateur rocket scientist, lawyer, limo driver, dare devil, Guinness Book world record alum, conspiracy theorist, and is now running for governor of the state of Nevada. After going to three launches in the desert – two attempted, and one successful – we learned a lot. While we don’t agree with his politics at all, we are glad we met him, and that we learned one more thing before we die.

Watch and listen below.

Darkness Rains is out 10/5 via Suicide Squeeze. Pre-order it here.