Iggy Pop Eats A Hamburger

Iggy Pop appears in the music video for Death Valley Girls’ “Disaster (Is What We’re After),” the first single from the Los Angeles band’s upcoming new album Darkness Rains. The video is a recreation of the short film of Andy Warhol eating a hamburger. It was directed by Kansas Bowling.

“We’re strong believers in opti-mysticism and connecting with people through rock n’ roll,” the band said in a statement. “Having Iggy dig our music was more than amazing for us. When Kansas told us she had a dream about recreating the ‘Andy Warhol Eating a Hamburger’ short film but with Iggy starring for our music video, we were cautiously excited about the possibility. Next thing we know we’re in Miami with Iggy himself, and a rock n’ roll dream became reality!”

Iggy has a history of supporting younger artists: Just a couple months ago, he declared Mitski “the most advanced American songwriter that I know” during his BBC 6 radio show, where he often plays new music.

Watch below.

Darkness Rains is out 10/5 via Suicide Squeeze. Pre-order it here.