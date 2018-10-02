Adrianne Lenker – “From”

Last week, we sat down with Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker for a mystical, soul-bearing conversation about leaning into the unknown and grasping at intangible feelings and truths on her forthcoming solo album, abysskiss. The album comes out on Friday, and we’ve already heard two striking advance singles, “Cradle” and “Symbol.”

Today, she delves deeper into the abyss with her new single, “From.” It’s another low-key ballad built from acoustic guitar arpeggios, eerie background sounds, and whispery narration from Lenker. “No one can be my man,” Lenker intones, before moving into various meditations on the word “from.” One verse concludes, “No one could tell where the screaming sound was coming from.” Another: “Baby’s coming soon/ Wonder if she’ll know where she’s come from.” And as suddenly as it began, it all returns to silence.

Listen to it below.

abysskiss is out 10/5 via Saddle Creek.