Phoebe Bridgers – “It’ll All Work Out” (Tom Petty Cover)

Last year, in the aftermath of Tom Petty’s death, rising singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers joined the legion of musicians covering Petty songs in tribute. Performing at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn, Bridgers and her band delivered a rendition of “It’ll All Work Out,” a deep cut from Petty and the Heartbreakers’ 1987 album Let Me Up (I’ve Had Enough).

Today, on the one-year anniversary of Petty’s death, Bridgers has released a deluxe digital version of her 2017 debut album Stranger In The Alps. One of the bonus tracks is a studio recording of that same Petty cover. It also includes a demo of Bridgers’ indie hit “Motion Sickness.”

The Strangers reissue arrives online during the buildup to the self-titled debut EP from Bridgers’ supergroup with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, Boygenius. That project shared three stunning songs all at once back in August; the full EP is out in November.

Bridgers is not the only artist sharing a Petty cover today to mark the anniversary of his death. This morning the Pains Of Being Pure At Heart released their recording of “Runnin’ Down A Dream” from a full-album cover of Full Moon Fever they’re releasing later this month.

Hear Bridgers’ studio version of “It’ll All Work Out” below.