Holy Ghost! – “Anxious”

Nu-disco lovers rejoice! Brooklyn synthpop duo Holy Ghost! have teamed up with iconic ’70s disco label West End Records — coaxing the long-dormant label out of retirement — to release the disco-influenced group’s first new music since their 2016 EP Crime Cutz for DFA. It marks West End Record’s first original release in over 30 years.

“Anxious,” out today, is the first song off Holy Ghost!’s forthcoming West End Records-released 12″, a format the label helped invent in the ’70s. The single will feature a mix of “Anxious” by pioneering disco producer Tom Moulton (famed for his mix of Gloria Gaynor’s “Never Can Say Goodbye”) and a Holy Ghost! remix of The Chuck Davis Orchestra’s 1977 “Spirit Of Sunshine.”

Fittingly, for their collaboration with West End, the triple threat DJs, producers and musicians, Alex Frankel and Nick Millhiser have created a time-traveling pure-disco groove: a jittery bop that drapes a frantic beat in shimmering blasts of synth. The chorus captures the sequined, cinematic sound of disco that the vanguard label helped define, with lower-key verses evoking the adrenaline of making a connection on a night out, all glossed over with a tight, modern pop sheen.

Listen below.

Anxious is out 10/26 on West End Records. Pre-order here. A portion of proceeds with benefit the Gay Men’s Health Crisis and LifeBeat.