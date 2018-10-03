John Prine – “I Just Called To Say I Love You” (Stevie Wonder Cover)

Earlier this year, John Prine released his first album of original songs in 13 years, The Tree Of Forgiveness.

He recently recorded a live session for Spotify, at RCA Studio A in Nashville, and he performed his Tree Of Forgiveness track, “I Have Met My Love Today,” which Prine co-wrote with Roger Cook, and a cover of Stevie Wonder’s treacly 1984 hit “I Just Called To Say I Love You,” which was written for the film The Woman In Red.

Prine takes Wonder’s starry ballad and turns it into a gently picked meditation, backed by the Secret Sisters. Listen to it below.

Prine’s Spotify session is available as a 7″.