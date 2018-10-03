Jessie Ware – “Overtime”

It’s been nearly a year since Jessie Ware released her third album Glasshouse. And today, out of nowhere, the smooth and subtle UK soul singer has come back with a new standalone single called “Overtime,” which she premiered last night on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show.

Produced by Bicep’s Andy Ferguson and Matt McBriar and Simian Mobile Disco’s James Ford, “Overtime” is a sleek house-inflected banger that pivots away from tasteful balladry and back towards the club-ready electronic music that helped her break out in the first place.

“‘Overtime’ is a taste of what’s to come,” Ware says in a statement. “It’s been really fun being back in the studio and I’m so excited to share this track … It feels like I’m going back to my early days; it’s a late-night song to flirt to. Whilst I carry on working on new music, I hope you really enjoy this one.” Listen below.