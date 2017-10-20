Stream Jessie Ware Glasshouse

For the last few months, British soul singer Jessie Ware has been teasing her third album Glasshouse, the follow-up to her 2014 release Tough Love. And now it’s here, almost three years to the day since her sophomore effort. Resting on heartfelt balladry, it’s a mature work that gives Ware space to meditate on marriage and motherhood. We’d previously heard “Midnight,” “Selfish Love,” “Alone,” and “Sam,” a collection of songs that gave a pretty good idea of the range of moods (and BPMs) on Glasshouse. Now you can hear the whole thing for yourself below.

Glasshouse is out now via PMR.