Hear The Two Original Tracks From Lindsey Buckingham’s Solo Anthology

Lindsey Buckingham, the defining guitarist of Fleetwood Mac, was recently fired from the band for the second time in his career after a tour-related dispute, and replaced by Mike Campbell (Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers) and Neil Finn (Crowded House). Not one to be home alone while his exes are out having fun, this summer Buckingham announced his own North American tour and a solo compilation called Solo Anthology – The Best Of Lindsey Buckingham. This week played a set on Kimmel to promote the projects.
The anthology is out today. In addition to cuts from Buckingham’s solo albums, tracks from his 2017 release with Christine McVie, his work on the National Lampoon’s Vacation and Back To The Future soundtracks, and a couple live Fleetwood Mac tracks, the three-disc anthology includes two new original songs. The first is a melancholic, folky ballad called “Ride This Road” that shows off Buckingham’s finger-plucking chops, and the second is “Hunger,” an upbeat earworm well-rooted in the Fleetwood Mac ’70s rock sound he helped create. Buckingham’s solo tour kicks off this weekend in Portland.
Hear “Ride This Road” and “Hunger” below.
TOUR DATES:
10/07 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
10/09 San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts
10/12 Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
10/13 San Diego, CA @ Spreckels Theatre
10/15 Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
10/17 Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Theater
10/18 Munhall, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead
10/19 Washington DC @ Warner Theater
10/21 Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theater
10/22 Wilmington, NC @T he Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College
10/24 Peachtree City, GA @ Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater
10/26 Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theater
10/27 Miami, FL @ Knight Concert Hall
10/28 Melbourne, FL @ King Center for the Performing Arts
11/05 Austin, TX @ Paramount Theater
11/06 Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theater
11/08 Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater
11/09 Norman, OK @ Riverwind Casino
11/10 Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts
11/12 Birmingham, AL @ Lyric Fine Arts Theatre
11/13 Chattanooga, TN @ Walker Theatre
11/14 Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
11/16 Kitchener, ON @ Centre in the Square
11/17 Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater
11/26 North Canton, OH @ Palace Theatre
11/27 New Tonowanda, NY @ Riviera Theatre
11/29 New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center
11/30 York, PA @ Appell Center for the Performing Arts
12/01 Collingswood, NJ @ Scottish Rite Auditorium
12/04 New York City, NY @ Town Hall
12/05 Boston, MA @ The Wilbur Theatre
12/06 Peekskill, NY @ Paramount Hudson Valley Theater
12/08 Concord, NH @ Capitol Center
12/09 Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Event Center
Solo Anthology – The Best Of Lindsey Buckingham is out now on Rhino/Warner Bros. Buy it here.