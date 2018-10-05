Hear The Two Original Tracks From Lindsey Buckingham’s Solo Anthology

Lindsey Buckingham, the defining guitarist of Fleetwood Mac, was recently fired from the band for the second time in his career after a tour-related dispute, and replaced by Mike Campbell (Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers) and Neil Finn (Crowded House). Not one to be home alone while his exes are out having fun, this summer Buckingham announced his own North American tour and a solo compilation called Solo Anthology – The Best Of Lindsey Buckingham. This week played a set on Kimmel to promote the projects.

The anthology is out today. In addition to cuts from Buckingham’s solo albums, tracks from his 2017 release with Christine McVie, his work on the National Lampoon’s Vacation and Back To The Future soundtracks, and a couple live Fleetwood Mac tracks, the three-disc anthology includes two new original songs. The first is a melancholic, folky ballad called “Ride This Road” that shows off Buckingham’s finger-plucking chops, and the second is “Hunger,” an upbeat earworm well-rooted in the Fleetwood Mac ’70s rock sound he helped create. Buckingham’s solo tour kicks off this weekend in Portland.

Hear “Ride This Road” and “Hunger” below.

TOUR DATES:

10/07 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

10/09 San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts

10/12 Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

10/13 San Diego, CA @ Spreckels Theatre

10/15 Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

10/17 Chicago, IL @ Athenaeum Theater

10/18 Munhall, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead

10/19 Washington DC @ Warner Theater

10/21 Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theater

10/22 Wilmington, NC @T he Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College

10/24 Peachtree City, GA @ Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater

10/26 Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theater

10/27 Miami, FL @ Knight Concert Hall

10/28 Melbourne, FL @ King Center for the Performing Arts

11/05 Austin, TX @ Paramount Theater

11/06 Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theater

11/08 Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater

11/09 Norman, OK @ Riverwind Casino

11/10 Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

11/12 Birmingham, AL @ Lyric Fine Arts Theatre

11/13 Chattanooga, TN @ Walker Theatre

11/14 Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

11/16 Kitchener, ON @ Centre in the Square

11/17 Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Theater

11/26 North Canton, OH @ Palace Theatre

11/27 New Tonowanda, NY @ Riviera Theatre

11/29 New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center

11/30 York, PA @ Appell Center for the Performing Arts

12/01 Collingswood, NJ @ Scottish Rite Auditorium

12/04 New York City, NY @ Town Hall

12/05 Boston, MA @ The Wilbur Theatre

12/06 Peekskill, NY @ Paramount Hudson Valley Theater

12/08 Concord, NH @ Capitol Center

12/09 Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Event Center

Solo Anthology – The Best Of Lindsey Buckingham is out now on Rhino/Warner Bros. Buy it here.