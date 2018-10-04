Tasha – “New Place”

At the end of the month, Chicago-based artist Tasha Viets-VanLear will release her debut album, Alone At Last, as her eponymous project Tasha. She’s already shared one song from it, “Kind Of Love,” and today we get to hear “New Place,” which presents branches of infinite possibilities in an aqueous, malleable fashion. “Maybe it’s right here, it’s right now/ Maybe we’re the future we envisioned all that time ago,” she sings. “Maybe we still have time to go.”

“‘New Place’ is a curious rumination on the imminent need and want to find a world, outside of this Earth and potentially this galaxy, where Black people can be free,” Tasha said in a press release about the song.

Listen below.

Alone At Last is out 10/26 via Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.