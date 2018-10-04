Saturday Night Live kicked off its 44th season last week with host Adam Driver and MAGA hat-wearing musical guest Kanye West. This Saturday’s episode will feature Travis Scott as the musical guest and Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina as the host. And if the promos are any indication, it’s going to be awkward! SNL cast member Cecily Strong proclaims she wants to be “a crazy asian” and announces the beginning of “rock-tober.” Scott doesn’t say much, aside from encouraging Strong’s rapping. Watch below.

