“The being formally known as Kanye West,” who is releasing a new album called Yandhi tonight, is also the musical guest on Saturday Night Live’s season premiere, filling in for late cancellation Ariana Grande. Early reports suggested he’d be bringing along Kid Cudi, Lil Pump, Teyana Taylor, and 070 Shake, and Kim Kardashian promised it’s gonna be crazy!!!!

Indeed, Kanye’s first song of the night was the recent smash single “I Love It” with Lil Pump. Adele Givens, who performs a monologue on the song, was pictured on a video screen in the background.

I still can’t believe a clean version of this song exists, but by subbing out a large percentage of the words, they pulled it off. Instead of the goofy box costumes from the video, they wore giant water bottle costumes — Fiji and Perrier, an allusion to Kanye’s lyric about sparkling water versus still. It was… certainly not on the level of “Power” in 2010 or “Black Skinhead” in 2013 or “Ultralight Beam” in 2016.

Watch the full performance below.

Cudi appeared in a pre-taped sketch with his biggest fan Pete Davidson, so don’t be surprised if he indeed shows up for the second song. If 070 Shake is there too, it could easily be “Ghost Town.” Also, Kanye had a car designed to look like a Yeezy Slide rolling around NYC today.

pull up with the YZY slides pic.twitter.com/MClKJVJ4nq — ye (@kanyewest) September 29, 2018

UPDATE: Later in the show Kanye did “We Got Love” with Teyana Taylor and “Ghost Town” with Kid Cudi, 070 Shake, and Ty Dolla $ign. Then, after the broadcast ended, Kanye remained onstage to give a speech about his MAGA hat and how SNL bullied him for wearing it. You can watch leaked video here.