Kanye’s Bringing Lil Pump, Kid Cudi, Teyana Taylor, & 070 Shake To SNL: Report

Kanye West is performing on Saturday Night Live this weekend, maybe as a last-minute replacement for Ariana Grande. He also has plans to release a new album, Yandhi, to coincide with it.

TMZ is now reporting that he’ll bring some special guests along with him for the night, including Lil Pump, Kid Cudi, Teyana Taylor, and 070 Shake. He’s also recruited Spike Jonze to help out with the show’s creative direction — Jonze also helped out on the music video for West and Lil Pump’s “I Love It.”

That’s a lot better of a crew than the last long list of names that Kanye spouted off, which included 6ix9ine, XXXTentacion, Louis C.K., and (maybe or maybe not) Alex Jones. He said all that while wearing a (custom-made) MAGA hat and a Colin Kaepernick sweatshirt at The Fader offices yesterday.

Damn, are you tired yet? Saturday Night Live airs tomorrow, naturally.