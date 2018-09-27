Kanye West announced last week that he’s releasing a new album called Yandhi this Saturday, the same day he’s scheduled to perform on Saturday Night Live’s season premiere. Today on Twitter he confirmed what most of us suspected: The album will be out Saturday night, presumably around the time of the SNL performance. It’s a mode of release Kanye has some experience with; 2016’s The Life Of Pablo officially went online for the first time in the wee hours after Kanye’s last SNL performance.

In his tweet, he acknowledged that Lil Wayne’s long-awaited Tha Carter V, which is due out tonight, will probably outperform Yandhi on the charts. “We know it will come in number 2 to my brother Lil Wayne and that’s lovely,” Kanye wrote. “The universe needs Ye and Wayne music at the same time.”

Yandhi will be Kanye’s second album of 2018 following Ye — third if you count Kids See Ghosts, his collaborative album with Kid Cudi. But rather than an extension of those albums, it appears to be a sequel to 2013’s Yeezus, based on the title (which should really be Kandhi if you ask me) and the cover art (or lack thereof).

Kanye stopped by The Fader’s offices in New York today to play some songs from the new album. According to a report from Fader, he was wearing a Colin Kaepernick sweatshirt, which he’d designed earlier this morning, and a MAGA hat, which he said he had redesigned: “I changed the brim, I mean I changed the shape right here and I put positive energy into the hat.” Kanye also revealed the album features 6ix9ine (a convicted sex offender) and the late XXXTentacion (who was accused of kidnapping and beating his pregnant girlfriend among other crimes), and he said he would have preferred Louis C.K. (who has admitted to multiple instances of masturbating in front of women against their will) as host instead of Adam Driver.

He also described Donald Trump and InfoWars’ Alex Jones as “matrix-breakers” [UPDATE: The Fader has removed any mention of the “matrix-breakers” comment from its report, so maybe he didn’t say that] and he falsely stated that there were only about 800 slaves in the United States in the 1800s. (In fact, it was almost 4 million.) And he said he wants to build a flying car factory in Chicago with Tesla alums and announced that “a woman’s pussy count goes back to zero” after undergoing any plastic surgery.

Anyway, if you’re still interested in hearing new Kanye music after all that, a snippet from the Fader listening session has made it online. Kanye raps about giving up his slave name over what my colleague Peter Helman says sounds like a sample from Delicate Steve’s “Wally Wilder.” Check it out below.

UPDATE: Kanye shared a lengthier Yandhi snippet on Instagram this afternoon.

UPDATE 2: Here’s Kanye’s SNL promo where he’s still wearing the MAGA hat but a different shirt that says “FREE HOOVER”: