Kanye West Teases New Project Yandhi Out Next Week

It is happening again. After spending the entire month of June releasing a new album every week, both from himself and his collaborators, Kanye West appears to be getting ready to release a new solo album. According to a teaser that he posted on Instagram this morning, West’s new album Yandhi will be coming out later this week.

In both its title and its minimal cover art, Yandhi obviously references West’s 2013 album Yeezus, probably his last truly great album. And Yandhi also follows close on the heels of “I Love It,” the Lil Pump collab with the ridiculous viral music video. “I Love It” is West’s first real hit in many years, so he’s clearly doing everything he can to follow up on an out-of-nowhere success.

If Yandhi turns out to be an actual album, and if it comes out when he says it’s going to come out, then it’ll come out the same day he’s performing on Saturday Night Live. Yesterday, West was announced as the musical guest of the show’s season premiere; he’ll be performing alongside host Adam Driver. Back in 2016, he released his album The Life Of Pablo on Tidal immediately following his SNL performance, so maybe he’s doing something like that again.

In other news, West recently announced that he and Chance The Rapper are working on a new album together and that it’s called Good Ass Job. That, anyway, is what he told the crowd at Chance’s most recent Open Mike event. West once planned on making an album called Good Ass Job, and it was supposed to be the follow-up to 2007’s Graduation. Instead, he ended up making 808s & Heartbreak. If he’s going back to his old album title, it’ll be fascinating to see if he goes back to his old sound, as well.

At that same event, as the Chicago Sun-Times reports, West also told the crowd that he’s moving back to his Chicago hometown: “I’m moving back to Chicago, and I’m never leaving again.”

@chancetherapper just brought out @kanyewest at @OpenMikeChicago and he announced he’s moving back to Chicago FOR GOOD 😭🔥🗣 pic.twitter.com/1H5Rt1ACLH — JAMESTYLERS (@JamesTylers) September 18, 2018

Kanye says a lot of stuff, and it’s been a bumpy ride with him this year, but all of this seems like good ass news. And hell, maybe he’s even telling the truth about Watch The Throne 2.