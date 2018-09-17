Kanye West will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live’s season 44 premiere, which will air on 9/29. Adam Driver will host.

His most recent appearance on the show was in 2016 when he performed The Life Of Pablo tracks. Soon after that, a tape leaked with audio from West freaking out backstage about the performance.

Last May, Saturday Night Live parodied West’s tweets in a sketch that mashed them up with A Quiet Place.