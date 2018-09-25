Lil Wayne has finally revealed a release date for his much-delayed album Tha Carter V. In an announcement video, he says that he’ll be releasing it on his birthday, which is this Thursday (9/27). A countdown clock on his official website is actually counting down to midnight on Friday (9/28), which I guess is close enough.

“Y’all hung in there with me for the past thirty million years anyway, y’all hung in there with me so I can’t do nothing but thank y’all for all the love and all the passion and all the… every once of anything I have left in my heart. It goes to y’all,” he said in the video.

“I hope you guys love this album,” he continued. “With this album — I always give y’all all of me — but with this album I’m giving you more than me. You gotta always remember that… this is years of work, this is four, five, six years of work that you’ll be listening to.”

Tha Carter V was originally supposed to come out in 2014, and it still features the same cover art that was teased all those years ago. Since then, though, it’s been wrapped up in Cash Money Records label drama and was subjected to a long legal battle over how and when it would be released. Some of the details surrounding that battle were laid out in a recent Billboard cover story.

So here we go: Tha Carter V is out 9/28.